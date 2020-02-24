ICSI CS December 2019–20 Exam Result to Be Declared Tomorrow Online at icsi.edu

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an official notification stating that it will declare the CS Professional and CS Executive December 2019 exam result tomorrow, February 25, 2020. The ICSI CS Professional Result 2019-20 and ICSI CS Executive Result 2019-20 will be made available at the official website; icsi.edu. The notice further details that the CS Professional exam result will be declared first at 11:00 am, followed by CS Executive exam result in the afternoon at 2:00 pm. Candidates who appeared in the above examinations should keep their admit card roll numbers/ registration numbers in handy to check their ICSI CS December 2019-20 exam result.

“Result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations held in December, 2019 would be declared on Tuesday, the 25th February, 2020,” reads the official notification of ICSI. “The result alongwith individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result,” adds the notification.

ICSI also clarified that no physical copy of the Result-cum-marks statement would be issued to the candidates. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Programme for both old and new syllabus examination will be made available online, immediately after the result declaration.

On the other hand, for the ICSI CS Professional Programme, the Result-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after the declaration of the result. In case, any candidate does not receive the result within 30 days of the announcement of results; they must alert the institute along with his/ her particulars.