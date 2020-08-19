It’s out! The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Students can download the ICSI CSEET 2020 admit card at the official website, icsi.edu. The ICSI will conduct the CS Executive Exam 2020 on August 29 through Remote Proctored Mode. Yes, students will be able to appear in the ICSI CSEET 2020 exam from their home or any place they deem comfortable. So, how does it work? In this article, we bring you the direct link of ICSI CS Executive 2020 admit card download link and details of the latest exam pattern, Remote Proctored Mode, created for the candidates during this pandemic. JEE Main 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Revised NTA Exam Guidelines.

The CS Executive Admit Card 2020 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of ICSI or by clicking HERE. Candidates will have to submit their CSEET registration number and date of birth. ICSI has also noted some changes made to the CS executive exam paper pattern. According to ICSI, “The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills.” National Recruitment Agency to Conduct Common Entrance Test For Non-Gazetted Govt Jobs And Positions in Public Sector Banks, Cabinet Approves Proposal; All You Need to Know.

ICSI CS Exam 2020: Remote Proctored Mode

ICSI will conduct CSEET through Remote Proctored mode instead of conducting the entrance exam at test centres. This allows students to appear for the entrance exam through laptop, desktop, from home and other convenient places.

It should be noted here that, candidates cannot appear in the CS exam through smartphone or tablet.

In view of the Remote Proctored Mode, the Viva Voce portion has been removed for the first CSEET to be held on August 29, 2020.

However, the computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of the exam pattern.

Candidates will be required to login through their security ID and password on the online platform on the day of the exam. The candidates appearing in the CS Executive exam will remotely be proctored, from the control room of the Institute.

The login credentials for the ICSI CS entrance exam 2020 will be sent through email and SMS to the candidates.

The ICSI CSEET exam 2020 will be held on November 28, 2020, and candidates will be able to register online for the November session till October 27, 2020.

