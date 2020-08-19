The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to September 6. In view of the pandemic, the entrance exam was postponed. However, it is now confirmed that the agency will not delay it any further. JEE Main 2020 admit card has been released online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA added few more guidelines keeping in the pandemic in mind. At the back of JEE Main 2020 admit card, important instructions are given for students, including advisory related to COVID-19. As the JEE Main 2020 Admit Card is released online, below in this article, we bring you the direct link to download the hall tickers and revised NTA exam guidelines that candidates need to follow. National Recruitment Agency to Conduct Common Entrance Test For Non-Gazetted Govt Jobs And Positions in Public Sector Banks, Cabinet Approves Proposal; All You Need to Know.

JEE Main 2020 exam will be conducted in two shifts—the first shift will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the second shift, will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking postponement of JEE Main April 2020 and NEET UG exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as NTA has uploaded the JEE Main 2020 admit card, students can visit the official website or CLICK HERE for the direct link to get the hall tickets.

JEE Main 2020 Revised Guidelines

Candidates will have to report at the exam centre as per the time mentioned in the JEE Main 2020 admit card, in order to avoid the crowd and also follow social distancing at the exam centre.

NTA ensured that the seating area, monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk, chair and everything else would be thoroughly sanitized after each JEE Main 2020 exam shift.

The security personnel in the exam centre will check the undertaking on JEE Main 2020 admit card and body temperature using thermo guns at the entry.

The candidates will be required to remove the masks worn already, as they will be provided with fresh ones after entering the JEE Main 2020 exam centre.

Hand sanitizers will also be kept at the entry of the exam venue.

Candidates will be allowed to carry JEE Main admit card, ID Card, transparent ballpoint pen, additional photographs, personal hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle.

As per GOI guidelines, a gap between the two seats inside the hall will be maintained.

The JEE Main 2020 exam admit card also has a self-declaration form which every candidate need to fill and sign.

Aside from the above, there are many other instructions provided at the back of JEE Main 2020 admit card for the candidates. NTA is ensuring students’ safety during the entrance exams. JEE Main 2020 exam will be held in a computer-based mode at about 605 exam centres across the nation.

