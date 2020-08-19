New Delhi, August 19: The Cabinet has approved a proposal to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for recruitment to all non-gazetted posts in the Central government and public sector banks, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Prakash Javadekar said the NRA will conduct the proposed Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment. DUET 2020 Date: NTA to Conduct Delhi University Entrance Test From September 6, Check DU Admission Details Online at du.ac.in.

Presently, for over one lakh vacancies in government departments and public sector banks, candidates have to appear in separate and multiple examinations conducted by different recruiting agencies. "This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country. It will prevent unnecessary waste of money and inconvenience caused to youth," Javadekar said. JEE Main And NEET Exam 2020: Shashi Tharoor Supports Request to Postpone Entrance Exams Until 'It is Safe & Practicable'.

Speaking of setting up the NRA, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said: "It's one of the most landmark reforms in the history of independent India. It'll bring in ease of recruitment, selection, job placement and ease of living particularly for certain sections of society which are at a disadvantage on one account or the other."

CET will be conducted online and marks will remain valid for three years.

The government aims to simplify the recruitment process for non-gazetted posts in the government and public sector banks through CET.

Each candidate will have two additional chances to improve his score, and the best of all scores will be considered for recruitment.

The NRA may create a CET merit list and provide this to states on a cost-sharing basis, for undertaking recruitment to state government jobs.

According to Secretary C Chandramouli, there are almost more than 20 recruitment agencies in central government.

"Although we are making exams of only three agencies common as of now, in course of time we will be able to have Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies," Chandramouli said.

The proposal to conduct CET for recruitment to all non-gazetted posts in the Central government and public sector banks was first made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budgetary speech on February 1 this year.

