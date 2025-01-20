Mumbai, January 20: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Candidates can now check their scores by logging in with their credentials on the official website, icsi.edu.

Candidates can download their CSEET results online, as ICSI has announced that no physical copies of the result-cum-marks sheet will be issued. The January 2025 exam was conducted online through remote proctoring, enabling candidates to take the test conveniently from their homes or any other suitable location using a laptop or desktop computer.

How To Check ICSE CSEET Result 2025?

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Click on the CSEET result link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials to proceed.

View your CSEET January 2025 result displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and an overall aggregate of 50% across all papers. The subject-wise passing criteria include 40% each in Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Current Affairs, and Economic & Business Environment.

