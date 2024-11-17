Mumbai, November 17: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI CSEET November 2024 exam results on Monday, November 18. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test examination in November can check their results on the ICSI's official website at icsi.edu. An official notification by the Institute of Company Secretaries said that the results would be announced at 11 AM.

"The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu," the notification said. The ICSI further also said that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET November 2024 exam will be uploaded on the website after the results are declared so that candidates can download the same. 8th Pay Commission Implementation: Formation Date, DA Hike, Salary Increase, All You Need to Know.

Steps to Download ICSI CSEET November 2024 Exam Results:

First, visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Now, click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your ICSI CSEET November 2024 exam results will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification also stated that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates. It must be noted that the ICSI CSEET examination was conducted on November 9 and 11. The exams were held in a remote proctored mode in 120 minutes. For more details, candidates can check the official notification here or visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

