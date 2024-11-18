Mumbai, November 18: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to release the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2024 today, November 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu from 11 AM onwards. Along with the overall result, the website will display subject-wise marks for each candidate, offering a comprehensive view of their performance. The result announcement is highly anticipated by aspiring company secretaries.

To access the CSEET result, candidates need to follow a few simple steps. Once the result is declared, candidates can log in to the ICSI website using their application number and date of birth. The result will be available in the form of an e-result-cum-marks statement, and no physical copies will be issued. Below are the steps to check and download your CSEET scorecard online at icsi.edu.

Steps to Check and Download ICSI CS Results

Visit the official ICSI website: icsi.edu. Look for the "CSEET November 2024 Result" link on the homepage. Click on the link to open the result page. Enter your application number and date of birth in the login credentials section. Submit the details to view your result. Download the result and save the document for future reference.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the CSEET will be eligible to proceed with the Company Secretary (CS) Executive course. The ICSI conducts this examination multiple times a year, providing flexibility for aspirants to take the test. The CSEET for November 2024 was conducted on November 9 and 11 in remote-proctored mode. Along with the result, the ICSI will also upload the e-result-cum-marks statement on its website, which candidates can download. Physical copies will not be provided. Make sure to check the official site for updates and further instructions.

