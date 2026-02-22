Guwahati, February 22: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has officially released the provisional answer keys, candidate response sheets and master question papers for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026. Candidates who appeared for GATE 2026 can now download these documents through the official GOAPS portal.

The release is a crucial step for lakhs of aspirants who appeared for the 30 test papers conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. By comparing their recorded responses with the provisional answer key, candidates can estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result declaration. DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 Declared at dtek.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download.

How to Download GATE 2026 Answer Key and Response Sheet

Candidates must follow these steps to access their documents:

1. Visit the official GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

2. Click on the GATE 2026 login link

3. Enter Enrollment ID or registered email address

4. Enter password and captcha

5. Click on login

6. Download the response sheet and master question paper

7. Match responses with the provisional answer key

The response sheet shows the answers marked by the candidate during the exam, while the master question paper includes the official provisional answers.

Normalization Process for Multiple Sessions

GATE 2026 was conducted in a computer based test format across two shifts per day. For papers held in multiple sessions, including streams like Computer Science and Civil Engineering, a normalization process will be applied to ensure fairness across varying difficulty levels. AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Open Round Seat Allotment Result Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Reporting Deadline February 28.

Objection Window Details

IIT Guwahati is expected to open the answer key challenge window shortly.

• Objection fee: INR 500 per question

• Fee is non refundable

• Subject experts will review all challenges

If any objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised for all candidates. The final results will be prepared based on the revised key.

GATE 2026 Result Date

The GATE 2026 results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards after the declaration of results.

Why GATE Scores Matter

GATE is conducted annually on a rotational basis by IITs and IISc. It serves as a gateway for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programs in engineering, technology, architecture and science at premier institutes across India.

Additionally, several Public Sector Undertakings use GATE scores for recruitment into engineering positions. The GATE score remains valid for three years from the date of result announcement.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their response sheets and raise objections within the stipulated time frame to ensure accurate evaluation.

