Mumbai, August 26: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 on August 28, 2025, through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The highly competitive, national-level exam serves as a gateway for postgraduate admissions, direct doctoral programmes, and recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Originally scheduled to begin on August 25, the application process has now been rescheduled to August 28. Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until September 28, 2025. A late registration window will remain open until October 9, 2025, with an additional fee of INR 500. IIM Guwahati: Lok Sabha Passes IIM Amendment Bill 2025 To Establish Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Historic Day.

GATE 2026: Exam Schedule

GATE 2026 will be held over four days, February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, with two sessions each day, a forenoon session at 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon session at 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The results will be declared on March 19, 2026.

Gate 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in the third year or higher of any undergraduate program, or those who have completed degrees in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible.

Foreign degree holders must possess a minimum three-year Bachelor's degree in a relevant field. NCERT Rolls Out Special Module on ‘Operation Sindoor’ for School Students Across Classes 3 to 12.

Gate 2026: Documents Required for Application

Recent photograph.

Scanned signature.

Valid photo ID (same to be presented at the exam centre).

Category certificate (SC/ST/PwD), if applicable.

Supporting documents for dyslexia or other conditions, if applicable. GATE 2026: Know How to Apply

Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the “Application Portal” link.

Register and create a login ID.

Fill in personal and academic details.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit.Candidates are advised to check the official brochure for detailed subject combinations, eligibility updates, application process and exam city lists.

