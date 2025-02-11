Mumbai, February 11: A great job opportunity awaits candidates as India Post announces 21,413 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) roles in 2025. The recruitment drive covers multiple states, with a significant number of openings in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates can apply online through indiapostgdsonline.gov.in before March 3, 2025. The available roles include BPM, ABPM, and Dak Sevak. The selection process is merit-based, considering 10th-grade marks instead of an entrance exam.

With no written examination involved, selection will be based purely on a merit list prepared from 10th-grade marks. The online application process is simple, and candidates must ensure they provide accurate details to avoid disqualification. A correction window will be available after the deadline for necessary modifications. Application fees apply to general category candidates, while certain reserved groups are exempted. To know eligibility, selection process, important dates, and how to apply, scroll below. India Post Free Gifts Scam: Fraudsters Stealing Private Information via Fake Lucky Draw in the Name of India Post, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for GDS positions must be between 18 and 40 years of age as of March 3, 2025. They should have passed the 10th standard with Mathematics and English from a recognized board. Proficiency in the local language, basic computer knowledge, and the ability to ride a bicycle are mandatory. Age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates as per government norms. ‘Your Package Will Be Returned If You Don’t Update Address’: PIB Fact Check Exposes India Post SMS Scam Threatening Package Returns.

Selection Process and Important Dates

The selection process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 is based on a system-generated merit list, eliminating the need for a written exam. The merit list will be prepared using candidates' 10th-grade marks, converted into a percentage up to four decimal places. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and, if required, a basic medical fitness test. The final selection will be confirmed after the successful completion of these stages. The online application process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 is open until March 3, 2025. A correction window will be available from March 6 to 8, 2025, for applicants to make necessary changes. Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Steps to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on "Register" and enter your name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number. Log in and provide personal, educational, and contact details. Attach scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and educational certificates. Submit INR 100 online (fee exemption for female, SC/ST, PwD, and transwomen applicants). Review your application, submit it, and save a copy for future reference. For those looking to join India Post as a Gramin Dak Sevak, this recruitment drive is an excellent opportunity. With vacancies available across multiple states, candidates must apply before the last date and complete all formalities. The selection process is straightforward, ensuring a transparent and efficient recruitment process. Stay updated with official notifications to avoid missing crucial details.

