The upcoming 8th Pay Commission has begun taking shape, with the government inviting applications for consultant positions on a contractual basis. As per an official memorandum, eligible candidates can apply online for these roles, which are crucial to shaping salary structures, allowances, and pension frameworks for central government employees.

The hiring drive aims to onboard professionals with expertise in finance, human resources, law, and data analysis. Notably, the total number of consultant positions will not exceed 20, making this a competitive opportunity for experienced candidates seeking to contribute to a significant policy exercise.

How to Apply for 8th Pay Commission Consultant Posts

Interested candidates can apply through the official online application portal. Applicants must fill in their personal, professional, and employment details carefully. After completing the form, candidates need to sign a declaration, verify the captcha, and submit the application. 8th Pay Commission News: Consultation Process Begins, Salary Hike Expected in FY 2026-27.

It is important to ensure accuracy in the details provided, as incomplete or incorrect submissions may lead to disqualification. Candidates are advised to keep relevant documents ready before starting the application process.

Roles and Responsibilities of Consultants

Selected candidates will be involved in high-level analytical and research-based tasks. Their key responsibilities include analyzing salary structures, allowances, pensions, and other compensation elements across employee categories. 8th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Is the Fitment Factor Finalised? What Employees Need To Know.

They will also review existing pay frameworks, conduct data analysis using reports and surveys, and perform legal research related to the Commission’s mandate. Consultants will coordinate with various government ministries and departments to collect and interpret data, assist in specialized HR and compensation studies, and contribute to estimating the fiscal impact of proposed changes.

Additionally, they will help prepare reports, presentations, and evaluate representations submitted to the Commission.

Categories of Posts and Eligibility Criteria

The government has outlined three categories of consultant roles:

Senior Consultant : Requires over 10 years of experience with an age limit of 45 years

Consultant : Requires over 6 years of experience with an age limit of 40 years

Consultant (Young Professional) : Requires over 4 years of experience with an age limit of 32 years

Candidates must hold either a Master’s degree or MBA in Finance, HR, Industrial Relations, or related fields. Alternatively, candidates with an LL.B degree enrolled with a Bar Council and relevant legal experience can also apply.

Proficiency in Excel, spreadsheets, and presentation tools is mandatory. Preference will be given to those with experience in pay structures, compensation, or establishment matters.

Salary Structure and Work Flexibility

The 8th Pay Commission offers attractive fixed monthly remuneration depending on the role and work format:

Senior Consultant : INR 1,80,000 (full-time), INR 90,000 (12 days/month), INR 45,000 (6 days/month)

Consultant : INR 1,20,000 (full-time), INR 60,000 (12 days/month), INR 30,000 (6 days/month)

Young Professional : INR 90,000 (full-time), INR 45,000 (12 days/month), INR 22,500 (6 days/month)

Candidates can choose between full-time and part-time engagement. However, full-time consultants cannot take up any other assignment during their tenure.

Key Terms and Conditions

The engagement is purely contractual and temporary in nature. Consultants will be hired for specific, time-bound assignments and will not be involved in routine administrative work.

No additional benefits such as dearness allowance (DA), accommodation, transport, medical reimbursement, or CGHS facilities will be provided. Also, there will be no increase in remuneration during the tenure, even if extended.

Importantly, the government retains the right to terminate the engagement at any time without assigning a reason, making it essential for candidates to understand the contractual nature of the role before applying.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).