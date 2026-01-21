Kolkata, January 21: West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Wednesday published the final list for the recruitment of teachers in state-run schools for classes 11 and 12. The list includes the names of those who have qualified in the final interview, as well as the names of candidates on the waiting list. The list of unsuccessful candidates has also been published. This panel has been released for 12,514 vacancies. It is learned that the SSC is trying to hand over the recommendation letters to the candidates by the end of this month. It is expected that the distribution of recommendation letters will begin on January 27.

Earlier, the WBSSC had announced that the panel would be published before Saraswati Puja (January 23). Although the Supreme Court extended the deadline until August 2026, the state government wanted to complete the teacher recruitment process before the Assembly elections later this year. WBSSC sources indicated that there are continuous government holidays from January 22; therefore, the authorities wanted to publish the list before that. Efforts are underway to start the counselling process from January 27. West Bengal School Job Case: Section of Teachers Who Lost Their Jobs Start Hunger Strike in Front of WBSSC Office in Kolkata (Watch Videos).

The document verification for the recruitment of teachers for classes 11 and 12 was completed on December 4 last year. Over 20,000 candidates were called for document verification across 35 subjects. The WBSSC has admitted that some candidates were called for the interview despite having factual errors in their applications. The SSC also stated that some ineligible candidates with criminal records had also given interviews. First Time State Govt Body Accepted That It Sold Jobs: Sukanta Majumdar on West Bengal School Scam.

Their names have been removed from the list, and that list has also been published. The number of candidates who will receive job recommendation letters and those currently on the waiting list is approximately 18,000. In September last year, the SSC held the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in two rounds to recruit teachers for classes 9 to 12. The SLST was held after nine years to fill up 35,726 teaching posts for classes 9-10 and 11-12. Of these vacancies, 23,212 posts are for Classes 9 and 10, and 12,514 are for Classes 11 and 12.

