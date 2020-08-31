New Delhi, August 31: Nearly 8 lakh students are expected to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) across the country tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the JEE (Main) 2020 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic despite demands for the exam's postponement. Ahead of the examination, the NTA has issued a list of important guidelines for candidates regarding the exam centre and COVID-19 situation. NEET And JEE 2020 Update: Railways Allows Aspirants to Use Mumbai Special Local Services on Exam Days.

According to instructions, candidates appearing for the JEE (Main) won't be allowed to carry things other than their admit cards, copy of self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA website, a photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet, ball pen, hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle. Besides the admit card, candidates must carry an original photo identification proof issued by the government such as driving license or Aadhaar card. Picture of ID in the mobile phone will not be accepted.

All students will have to wear face masks during the JEE (Main). Here it may be noted that students will have to remove the mask worn by him or her from home, and "use the mask provided at centre only". In order to maintain social distancing and prevent crowding, will be given staggered time slots for entry at exam centres. Candidates must report at the exam centre at the time given to them by the NTA. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Gate Closing Time.

JEE (Main) 2020 New Guidelines by NTA:

Ahead of the JEE (Main) 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' wished good luck to students. "I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the CMs of most states to ensure that students don't face problems," he said. The JEE (Main) will conclude on September 6.

