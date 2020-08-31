New Delhi, August 31: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday wishes good luck to students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2020, beginning tomorrow. According to the revised schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE from September 1 to September 6, despite demands for its postponement due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. NEET, JEE 2020: NTA Chief Vineet Joshi Explains Why Exams Shouldn’t Be Postponed.

However, Ramesh Pokhriyal has repeatedly said that all measures have been taken to ensure the safety of appearing students. "I wish best of luck to all students who are going to appear for the JEE tomorrow. I am also glad that over 7,77,465 have downloaded their admit cards. I have spoken to the CMs of most states to ensure that students don't face problems," he said. Earlier, he said that students wanted the examination to be held "at any cost".

Citing data, provided to him by Director General of National Testing Agency Vineet Joshi, which showed a majority of registered candidates of NEET and JEE have downloaded their admit cards, "NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost," Pokhriyal told news agency ANI.

The JEE Main and NEET examinations were scheduled to be held in April-May but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, they were postponed to July, and finally, it was announced that the examinations will be conducted in September. While the opposition is raising concerns over the safety of the students and urging the Centre to postpone the exams, Pokhriyal has said that being the Education Minister of the country, he will never compromise with the future of the students.

