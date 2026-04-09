The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the Class 1 lottery result for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents who registered their children can now check the first provisional admission list on the official portals. The result marks the beginning of the admission process across Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide.

As per the official schedule, the first list has been published for most regions. However, due to the ongoing election process, admission lists for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be released on April 10, a day later than the rest of the country. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Class 12 Result To Be Declared Today, Know How To Check Scorecards.

Where to Check KVS Lottery Result 2026

Parents can access the Class 1 provisional selection list on the official websites:

kvsangathan.nic.in

admission.kvs.gov.in

The results for Balvatika admissions have also been released separately on the same portals.

How to Check the Result

Visit the official KVS admission portal

Click on “Class 1 Provisional Selection List 2026”

Select the respective state and Kendriya Vidyalaya

Open the PDF list and search for the child’s name or registration number

Understanding Result Status

The result document uses specific terms to indicate admission status:

Selected : The child has secured a seat and must complete admission formalities

: The child has secured a seat and must complete admission formalities Waiting List (WL) : The child is on standby and may be offered admission if seats become available

: The child is on standby and may be offered admission if seats become available Lottery Number: Indicates the child’s position after the computerized draw Documents Required for Admission

Parents of selected candidates must complete document verification within the given timeline. Required documents include:

Birth certificate (proof of age)

Proof of residence

Passport-size photograph

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income/EWS/BPL certificate (if applicable)

Service certificate (for priority categories)

Failure to submit documents on time may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

KVS follows a computerized lottery system to ensure fairness and transparency in admissions. Applications are categorized under the Right to Education (RTE) quota, service priority groups, and reserved categories.

Admissions are conducted in phases, starting with RTE applicants, followed by other priority groups. Seats vacated due to non-confirmation are offered to candidates on the waiting list. UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Expected To Announce Class 10 and Class 12 Results After April 15, Know How To Check Scorecards.

Parents of selected students are advised to report to their allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya schools promptly for verification. Officials recommend keeping both digital and physical copies of all required documents ready. For updates and further admission rounds, parents should regularly check the official KVS website.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (kvsangathan.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).