JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his live video today, announced the pending exam dates including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The live interaction was held for the second time this month, interacting with students and parents. Pokhriyal announced the JEE and NEET 2020 exam dates. According to the announcement, the JEE Main 2020 exam will begin from July 18 and continue till July 23, 2020. The session for the same will start from August. Meanwhile, the NEET 2020 exam will be held on July 26. UGC Calendar 2020–21: Here Are the Important Guidelines Issued by the UGC for Colleges and Universities for New Academic Sessions.

The last date to apply for the CSIR-UGC NET 2020 exams has also been extended till May 15, 2020. JEE Main 2020 exam dates for April were postponed, and so was NEET, which was scheduled for May 3, 2020. The examinations like many other board and entrance exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Above 15 lakh candidates across the country have registered for NEET 2020, which is a gateway to medical colleges in India. Again, more than 9 lakh candidates registered for JEE Mains, the entrance examination for all other engineering colleges except IITs. The HRD Minister’s live interaction with students is aimed at addressing fear among students given the circumstance. CISCE to Conduct Class 10th, 12th Exams Soon, Board to Issue Schedule and Notice 8 Days Before Examinations Begin.

In the live Webinar, the HRD Minister further encouraged students to keep a tab on the Diksha portal as it has content for different exams and in different languages. He also added that the decision on board exams would be taken in cognizance of the ongoing situations on coronavirus pandemic, after a student inquired about the CBSE pending exam dates.