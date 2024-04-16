Mumbai, April 16: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has initiated the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate exams (NEET-PG) 2024. Prospective candidates keen on appearing for the NEET PG 2024 exam can complete the application form submission from April 16 to May 6, 2024, exclusively through the official website natboard.edu.in.

The registration window commenced at 3 PM today, Tuesday. NEET PG 2024, originally scheduled for July 7, 2024, has been rescheduled to June 23, 2024, with results set to be announced by July 15, 2024. Counselling sessions are slated from August 5 to October 15, with the academic session commencing on September 16. NEET UG 2024: NTA Re-Opens Registration Window for Medical Entrance Exam at neet.ntaonline.in, Check How to Apply.

How to Register for NEET PG 2024

Visit the official website: Navigate to natboard.edu.in to access the NEET PG 2024 registration portal. Click on NEET PG 2024 link: On the homepage, locate and click on the NEET PG 2024 registration link. NEET UG 2024: NTA to Reopen Application Window for Medical Entrance Exam on April 9 at neet.ntaonline.in, Know How to Apply Online. Complete the registration: Follow the prompts to complete the registration process and log in to your account. Fill the application form: Provide the necessary personal and academic details in the application form. Make the payment: Pay the application fee (Rs 3,500 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, Rs 2,500 for SC, ST, and PWD categories) and submit the form. Download confirmation: Download and keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The NEET PG exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, with candidates required to select the correct answer out of four options. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and 30 minutes, with a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions. It's crucial for candidates to adhere to the guidelines and prepare effectively for the examination.

For further inquiries or assistance regarding the application process, candidates can reach out to the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or access the helpline portal through the applicant login. For the latest information and notifications, stay updated with the NEET PG 2024 Information Bulletin and official announcements on the NBE website.

