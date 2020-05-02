ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2020 Update: CISCE to Conduct Class 10th, 12th Exams Soon, Board to Issue Schedule and Notice 8 Days Before Examinations Begin

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 2: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday announced that the pending exams for 10th and 12th Class students will be held soon. According to the latest announcement by CISCE, the examinations will be conducted within a period of 6-8 days including Saturday and Sunday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ISC and ICSE had postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in order to curb the spread of the disease. A total of 14 exams will be held soon, the notification stated. According to the notice, CISCE is working on releasing the datesheet and will notify the same to the students soon.

The notification further states that a notice of 8-days will be given to the students before resumption of the exams after release of the datesheet. The board has released an official notice to confirm the news that CISCE Exams 2020 i.e. ICSE Class 10 Exam 2020 and ISC Class 12 Exam 2020 will be held soon and can be checked by clicking on the link. The results of the exams would be released within a time-span of six-eight weeks. ICSE to Conduct Remaining Board Exams; Schools May Give Provisional Admission to Class 10 Students Into Class 11.

According to the notice released by CISCE, for class 10 students, the pending exams are to be held for Geography – HCG Paper 2, Biology – Science Paper 2, Economics - Group III Elective, and Hindi & Art Paper 6. For Class 12 students, exams of for Biology – Paper 1, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science Paper 1, Elective English and Art Paper. The CISCE also advised schools to give provisional admissions to Class 10 students in Class 11 and conduct online classes for all the classes to not hamper their academic calendar.