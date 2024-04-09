Mumbai, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the violence in Manipur on Monday, April 8. He said that the ground situation has seen marked improvement in the state. He also said that it was possible due to the timely intervention by the Centre and consistent efforts of the state government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. On the other hand, the Delhi High Court transferred a petition moved by the former AAP who sought the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister's post.

The high court said the petitioner should be imposed a heavy cost. The court further asked how the writ of quo warranto lies in this matter. Is this a PIL? West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was not scared if he converted the entire Parliament building into a jail after the Lok Sabha elections. "Whom are you trying to threaten? We are not scared," Banerjee said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Launches ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ Campaign Ahead of LS Polls.

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur claimed that he received a threat letter from the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) over the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The BJP leader further stated that the threat letter was written in Bangla. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked PM Narendra Modi for equating the Congress manifesto with "Muslim League" ideology. Kharge said that the party's manifesto reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that only one person has applied for citizenship under CAA rules. Biswa also said that a few people oppose the CAA and claim that lakhs of people would apply for citizenship under the new CAA rules. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated its flying squads to crack down on malpractices during JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination. ‘BJP Misusing Central Agencies’: TMC Delegation Meets Full Bench of EC, Demands Chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED Be Changed.

On Monday, April 8, the Vatican declared sex change operations and surrogacy as grave threats to human dignity. The Vatican's doctrine office issued "Infinite Dignity", a 20-page declaration approved by Pope Francis after being in the works for five years. Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna apologised for unintentionally using an image resembling the Indian flag in a social media post while targeting a political rival. "I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post," she said. Andhra Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby on Hilly Terrain Due to Lack of Road and Medical Facility, Video Surfaces.

It was reported that the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan after he suffered food poisoning; X was abuzz with news of Hafiz Saeed being poisoned in Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 06:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).