UGC Calendar 2020–21: Here Are the Important Guidelines Issued by the UGC for Colleges and Universities for New Academic Sessions

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially released the new academic calendar for the batches of 2020-21. The commission has issued new guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and colleges, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendations are not too far, from what the panel had suggested. Admission process for First Year students will begin in August, 2020. The academic year for these students will begin from September 1, 2020. For old students, the classes will start from August 1, 2020. In this article, know the detail guidelines issued by the commission as UGC calendar 2020-21. UGC Panel Meeting: Common Entrance Tests for Admission, Academic Session From September 1, Among Other Recommendations, Here Are the Details.

Before, we begin, it should be noted that UGC issued the guidelines for colleges and universities keeping the present situation in mind. The examinations and admission process which have been delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown, will be held between July and August, 2020.

UGC Calendar 2020-21: Important Guidelines

The pending terminal and intermediate exams will be conducted between July and August, 2020.

Universities have been asked to use innovative modes of exams and assessments. Besides, the duration of exams will also be reduced from three hours to two hours. However, this might be a one-time move.

Virtual classroom and video-conferencing facilities are made available. The universities are also asked to give proper guidance to all the teaching staff on the use of technology.

For old students, the new academic session will begin from August 1, 2020. Admissions for fresh candidates will be conducted between August 1 and August 31, 2020. For these students, the classes will start from September 1, 2020.

In view of the present situation and future uncertainties, TOI noted that UGC advised higher education to adopt the guidelines by making alternations (if needed) to deal with the current scenario, for the best interest of students.

For the old calendar year, teaching-learning process would continue through online, distance learning and video conferencing classes till May 31, 2020.

The annual or semester exams will be conducted in July and the results to be declared in the same month. Again for intermediate, the results shall be released by August 14, 2020.

The UGC guidelines are made based on recommendations made by two committees, one of which was formed to suggest measures on exams and the academic calendar, and the other was to advise on how to use the online platforms for examinations and imparting curriculum.