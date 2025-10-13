Mumbai, October 13: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 began today, October 13, marking India’s largest school hackathon aimed at fostering innovation among students of classes 6 to 12. Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, the event encourages students to ideate and build prototypes on themes like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat. Over 1 crore students across the country are expected to participate in this nationwide innovation movement. The live Buildathon is being streamed across schools, providing a unique platform for hands-on, experiential learning.

Students and schools can register and submit their projects on the official portals at vbb.mic.gov.in or schoolinnovationmarathon.org/registration until October 31, 2025. Mentors from incubation centres, corporates, and educational institutions are supporting teams to develop innovative solutions at the school level. The initiative is inclusive, with a special focus on students from aspirational districts, tribal areas, and remote regions.

What is Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025?

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a nationwide innovation challenge organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog. It aims to inspire over 1 crore students from classes 6 to 12 to develop creative, practical solutions for real-world challenges. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and promotes a culture of design thinking, innovation, and problem-solving at the school level to build a self-reliant and prosperous India.

Key Dates for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

September 23 to October 11: Team registration period October 11 to October 12: Mentoring and idea development camps October 13: Nationwide Live Buildathon in schools October 13 to October 31: Submission of entries November 1 to December 31: Evaluation by experts January 2026: Results and felicitation ceremony

Themes of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building self-reliant systems and solutions Swadeshi: Fostering indigenous ideas and innovations Vocal for Local: Promoting local products, crafts, and resources Samriddh Bharat: Creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth

Key Features of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

Dedicated national portal for registration and project submission Teams of 3–5 students from classes 6 to 12 can participate Mentorship support from corporates, HEIs, and innovation networks Nationwide live streaming of the Buildathon across schools Inclusive participation with a focus on aspirational districts and tribal regions Long-term support through corporate mentorship and innovation funding

Awards

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 offers an awards pool of ₹1 crore, recognising the best innovations at the national, state, and district levels. There will be 10 National Winners, 100 State Winners, and 1,000 District Winners. Beyond monetary rewards, top teams will receive mentorship and adoption support from industry leaders to help scale their ideas into impactful innovations.

How to Participate

Students can register and submit their entries through the official portals like vbb.mic.gov.in or schoolinnovationmarathon.org/registration. Teams must upload their project summaries and videos between October 13 and October 31, 2025. Schools are encouraged to conduct brainstorming sessions, mentoring workshops, and innovation circles to guide participants through the process.

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 serves as a milestone initiative in shaping India’s young innovators for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. With over 1 crore students participating, it aims to turn creativity into nation-building ideas. The event blends technology, teamwork, and innovation, empowering the next generation to become catalysts of change.

