Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 on Sunday. The students from Jammu Region / Summer Region can visit the Board's official website jkbose.ac.in to check their scores online. The JKBOSE Class 12 results 2020 was announced in the Board's official notification published on their website. Students can visit the official portal of JKBOSE i.e. jkbose.ac.in to check and access their results online. Here is the direct link.
In the JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2020 (Summer Zone), a total of 33,779 students had enrolled. Of the total, as many as 26,139 have passed the examination. The total passing percentage in the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2020 is 77%.
Take a Look at the Stream-wise Statistics:
Boys - 57%
Girls - 74%
Boys - 85%
Girls - 95%
Boys - 81%
Girls - 89%
|12th Science
|
12th Arts
|
12th Commerce
|1st rank holders
Anshul Thakur (98.6%)
Kritika Sharma (98.6%)
Reeba Shamim Malik (98.6%)
Stanzin Sharab (98.6%)
Tania Gupta (98.6%)
2nd Rank holders
Harshita Sharma
Ramandeep Singh
Rishika Ranyal
Rushali Sharma (98.4%)3rd Rank Holders
Aayushi Sharma
Ambika Kessar
Anu Radha Devi
Mitali Sharma
Sanjana Chib (98.2%)
|
1st Rank Holders
Ritika Sharma
Lal Gopal
Laxmi Devi (99%)
2nd Rank Holders
Vanshika Sumbria
Sewa Singh
Anu Radha (98.6%)
3rd Rank Holders
S Mallikarjun
Sanjeev Kumar
Khajuria, Sumeet Sudan (98.2%)
|1st Rank Holders
Kirti
Charan Das
Darshana Devi (98.4%)
2nd Rank Holders
Muskan Gupta
Ashawani Kumar Gupta
Sonia Gupta (98%)
3rd Rank Holders
Mehak Chettri
Prem Bahadur
Meera (97.8%)
