Srinagar, June 28: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2020 on Sunday. The students from Jammu Region / Summer Region can visit the Board's official website jkbose.ac.in to check their scores online. The JKBOSE Class 12 results 2020 was announced in the Board's official notification published on their website. Students can visit the official portal of JKBOSE i.e. jkbose.ac.in to check and access their results online. Here is the direct link.

In the JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2020 (Summer Zone), a total of 33,779 students had enrolled. Of the total, as many as 26,139 have passed the examination. The total passing percentage in the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2020 is 77%.

Take a Look at the Stream-wise Statistics:

In Arts: Boys - 57% Girls - 74% Commerce Boys - 85% Girls - 95% Science Boys - 81% Girls - 89%

JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2020: Topper List:

12th Science 12th Arts 12th Commerce 1st rank holders Anshul Thakur (98.6%) Kritika Sharma (98.6%) Reeba Shamim Malik (98.6%) Stanzin Sharab (98.6%) Tania Gupta (98.6%) 2nd Rank holders Harshita Sharma Ramandeep Singh Rishika Ranyal Rushali Sharma (98.4%)3rd Rank Holders Aayushi Sharma Ambika Kessar Anu Radha Devi Mitali Sharma Sanjana Chib (98.2%) 1st Rank Holders Ritika Sharma Lal Gopal Laxmi Devi (99%) 2nd Rank Holders Vanshika Sumbria Sewa Singh Anu Radha (98.6%) 3rd Rank Holders S Mallikarjun Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Sumeet Sudan (98.2%) 1st Rank Holders Kirti Charan Das Darshana Devi (98.4%) 2nd Rank Holders Muskan Gupta Ashawani Kumar Gupta Sonia Gupta (98%) 3rd Rank Holders Mehak Chettri Prem Bahadur Meera (97.8%) Girls outshined the boys in all three streams i.e. in Arts, Commerce and Science streams. The total boys passing percentage is 73% while that of girls is 82%. According to statistics available, as many as 9100 students have scored distinction, 10563 students have garnered the First Division, 5714 have managed to get second division while 672 fall in the third division category.

