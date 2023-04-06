Mumbai, April 6: The Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board on Thursday declared the Kerala Madarasa public examination 2023 results. The Kerala Madarasa public examination 2023 which is also known as the Kerala Samastha public examination 2023 was announced for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12.

Students who appeared for the Kerala Samastha 2023 examination can check their results on the official website of Kerala Samastha at samastha.in. The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board conducted the Kerala Madrasa public examination. CUET-UG 2023 Exam: Over 16 Lakh Students Register, 41% increase in Number of Students Who Will Appear for Under Graduate Entrance Examination This Year.

The examination was held in the month of March for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12 students. As declared by the board earlier, the link for Samastha Madrassa Pothu Pariksha results has been activated. Students can check and download their results by following the below-given steps.

Steps To Check Kerala Samastha Exam Results 2023:

Visit the official website of Kerala Samastha at samastha.in

Click on the exam result link on the homepage

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select your class and enter the registration number

Your "Kerala Samastha public exam result 2023" will be displayed on the screen

Download the Kerala Samastha result 2023

Take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board in an official notification said that the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination Results will be declared today at 12 noon. UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results to be Released Today, Know Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online.

The Kerala Samastha public examination 2023 results will be declared on the board's official website, the official notice stated. "Examination Result 2023 - The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 PM," the notification reads. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Kerala Samastha at samastha.in.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) also declared the results for the Class 5 examination at 3 pm today. Although the PSEB Class 5th results have been announced, the board said that the results will be made available at 10 am on April 7. Students who appeared for PSEB Class 5th examination can check their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

