Mumbai, April 04: The UP Board Result 2023 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students. On its official website, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, is expected to announce the result of class 10th and 12th examinations very soon. The UP Board will issue the scorecards of nearly 53 lakh students who attempted the class 10th and 12th exams in the academic year 2022-2023. The official website, upmsp.edu.in, is where students who took the board examinations can check and obtain their scorecards.

The UP Board Result 2023 date has not yet been made public, though it is anticipated to be released April 4. The official website should be frequently checked by applicants for information regarding the declaration of the results. Media sources claimed that the UP Board completed the evaluation process of the copies earlier this month. UP Board Exams 2023: 1.7 Lakh Students Skip Class 10 Maths Exam Amid Strict Anti-Copying Measures in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 18, the Board started the copy evaluation process. Over 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated copies at 258 evaluation sites, evaluating 3.19 crore board exam answer sheets. For students who attempted the state Board exams, the passing score will remain 33 per cent. The UP Board merit list will be created once the final results are posted on the official website, after which the board will let students sit in the forthcoming compartmental exams.

UP Board Result 2023: Here’s How to Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results and Scorecards Online

Step 1: Visit the official UP Board websites, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the ‘UP Board Class 12 Result 2023’ link on the site.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the computer.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and select your stream (if applicable), such as Science, Arts, or Commerce.

Step 5: The UP class 10 or 12 outcome will show up stream-wise on the screen.

Step 6: Download the outcome and keep it securely for later use.

Moreover, students should note that the date for the declaration of the results has not yet been announced by the Board. UP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Examinations Begin Across Uttar Pradesh, Students Being Frisked Before Entering Exam Hall in Kanpur (See Pics).

Earlier, a hoax message circulated on social media claiming the scorecards will be made on April 5. However, the UP Board denied the assertion and said that it was ‘not wise’ to rely on such erroneous information.

