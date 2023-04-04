The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday said that a total of 16.85 lakh students registered for the 2023 CUET-UG examination. Out of which, 13.995 lakh students have already paid the application fee and submitted the application form. "In 2022, UGC's debut year of CUET-UG introduction, 12.50 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh students submitted their applications. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG," the UGC said. UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results to be Released Today, Know Steps to Check Your Scorecard Online.

16.85 Lakh Students Register for 2023 CUET-UG Exam

