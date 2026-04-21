The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially declared the third provisional selection list for Class 1 and Balvatika admissions today, April 21. This final scheduled list aims to fill the remaining vacant seats across Kendriya Vidyalayas for the 2026–27 academic session. Parents who registered their children during the March-April window can now access the lottery outcomes and waitlists through the Sangathan’s centralised portals and individual school websites.

Timeline of the Admission Cycle

The release of the third list marks the conclusion of the primary lottery phases. The admission cycle began with the Balvatika results on April 8 and the first Class 1 list on April 9. A second provisional list was subsequently published on April 16. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 Out at jkresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Exam Results of Summer Zone.

While most regions followed this standard schedule, results for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry were slightly adjusted due to the General Elections, with their initial lists released on April 10. As of today, all major provisional selection lists are live and available for public viewing.

How to Access the KVS Lottery Results 2026

Parents can verify their child's admission status using the following steps:

Visit the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in or the admission portal at admission.kvs.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Check Application Status" or "Lottery Result 2026-27" section.

Enter the required credentials, including the Login Code, child’s Date of Birth, and Registered Mobile Number.

Alternatively, parents can visit the specific website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya they applied to and download the school-wise PDF from the "Announcements" section.

Post-Selection Formalities and Verification

With the third list now public, the document verification phase has entered its final critical stage. Selection in the computerised lottery is provisional and does not guarantee a seat until the physical verification of documents is completed at the respective school. Selected candidates are required to submit the following:

Original Birth Certificate for age verification.

Proof of residence (Aadhaar card, electricity bill, or ration card).

Category certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS) if applicable.

Service certificate for those applying under the government priority quota.

A distance declaration form for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) quota. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: CBSE To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Results Soon at cbseresults.nic.in.

Next Steps for Waitlisted and Other Classes

For parents whose children remain on the waitlist, KVs may release further local updates if seats become available due to non-reporting by selected candidates. Meanwhile, the admission process for Class 2 and higher (except Class 11) is being managed offline at the school level based on vacancy. Admission for Class 11 is scheduled to commence within ten days of the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 results later this season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Money Control), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).