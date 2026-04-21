The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the third round of lottery results for Balvatika and Class 1 admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. With all provisional selection and waitlists now published as of April 21, parents can check their child’s admission status through the official portals.

The results were rolled out in phases earlier this month, with Balvatika lists released on April 8 and Class 1 on April 9. For regions such as Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, the lists were published on April 10 due to scheduling adjustments linked to the General Elections. KVS 2026 Lottery Results Out at admission.kvs.gov.in; Know Steps To Check 3rd Lottery Result.

Where and How to Check KVS 3rd Lottery Result 2026

Parents who registered their children between March 20 and April 2 can now verify results online via the official KVS websites:

kvsangathan.nic.in

admission.kvs.gov.in

Candidates’ names appear in both provisional selection lists and waiting lists, depending on their lottery outcome.

How the Lottery System Works

Admissions for Balvatika and Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas are conducted through a centralised, computerised lottery system aimed at ensuring fairness.

Applications were first categorised under various quotas, including RTE, service priority, and reserved categories. A randomised digital draw was then conducted within each category, following which selection and waiting lists were generated and published. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 Out at jkresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Exam Results of Summer Zone.

Admissions for higher classes (Class 2 onwards) are handled offline based on seat availability, while Class 11 admissions will begin after the declaration of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results.

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

Following the announcement of results, parents of selected students are required to complete admission formalities within the deadlines set by respective schools.

This includes submitting essential documents such as proof of age, residence, service certificates (if applicable), caste certificates for reserved categories, and income certificates for RTE applicants. Physical verification at the allotted school is mandatory.

Failure to complete the process within the specified timeline may result in cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to candidates on the waiting list.

Most schools are currently in the final stages of document verification. Parents are advised to check their respective Kendriya Vidyalaya notice boards or official websites for exact deadlines, as extensions are unlikely. Timely action remains critical to securing admission, as unconfirmed seats will be reallocated in subsequent lists.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).