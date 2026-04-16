The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the second provisional admission list for Class 1 and Balvatika admissions on April 16, marking a key step in the 2026–27 admission cycle. The list will be published on official KVS portals and will include candidates selected against remaining vacant seats after the first round.

The first list was released earlier this month on April 9 and 10, following which thousands of applicants were shortlisted or filtered out. With limited seats available across Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide, the second list is expected to see another round of high admission activity. A third provisional list is scheduled for April 21, depending on seat availability. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared: Over 55,000 Score Above 95%, Pass Percentage at 93.70%; Result Available on DigiLocker and UMANG Platforms.

What the 2nd List Means

The second provisional list includes candidates who have been selected after the first round of allotments. These admissions are based on available vacancies in individual Kendriya Vidyalayas across India.

Parents whose children do not make it to this list will still have one final opportunity in the third provisional list, which will be released later this month. ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Expected Date: Check Passing Marks & Steps To Download Scorecard.

How to Check KVS 2nd Provisional List

Visit the official websites: KVS Admission Portal or kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on “Class 1 Admission 2026–27”

Select “Second Provisional List” or “Lottery Result 2026–27”

Choose the relevant region, state, and school

Download the PDF and search for the child’s name

The list will be available in downloadable PDF format for all participating schools.

Documents Required for Admission

Parents of selected candidates must keep the following documents ready for verification:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Passport-size photographs

Caste and income certificates (if applicable)

Service certificate (for government employees)

Distance declaration form (for RTE quota applicants)

Failure to submit required documents within the stipulated timeline may affect admission confirmation.

The KVS admission process remains highly competitive due to limited seats and high demand in government-run schools. After the second list, the final provisional list will be released on April 21, depending on remaining vacancies. Parents are advised to regularly check official portals for updates and follow instructions carefully to complete the admission process on time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).