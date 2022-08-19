Mumbai, August 19: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various vacancies of Senior Resident/ Tutor posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online on the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The registration process for the BCECEB Recruitment 2022 will start today, August 19. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1511 posts in the organisation. PPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Lecturer Mechanical Engineer Posts At ppsc.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the Senior Resident/Tutor post can check the educational qualification on the on Detailed Notification here. In order to apply for the BCECEB Recruitment, candidates must be 37 years of age for male candidates. On the other hand, OBC category and female candidates should be 40 years while SC/ST category candidates must be 42 years.

As per the official notification, the application fees for Unreserved (UR) / EWS / EBC / BC / SC / ST / DQ category candidates is Rs 2250 For more details, candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.

