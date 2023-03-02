Mumbai, March 2: The Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 for Class 10th or SSC examination will begin from today, March 2. The SSC or Class 10 examination will be conducted in two shifts by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Students who are appearing for the Class 10 or SSC examination are advised to carry their SSC Exam Admit Card 2023 in order to appear for the Class examination. It must be noted that it is for the first time that the Maharashtra State Board is holding the SSC exams in an offline mode post the COVID-19 pandemic era. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exams 2023: State Government to Run ‘Copy-Free’ Exam Campaign; Photocopy Shops in 50-metre Radius of Exam Centres to Remain Shut.

The Maharashtra SSC Examination 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will include first language such as Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam among others subjects. The exam for language papers will be from 11 am to 2 pm.

The second shift will include the second or third languages such as German, and French. The SSC examination for the second and third language paper will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the SSC or Class 10 examination must note that they will receive 10 minutes of extra time to read the question paper at the exam centre.

Ahead of the SSC exams 2023, the Maharashtra State Board released a few guidelines for students to follow. Besides, the state education board has also changed a few rules in order to prevent copying and other exam related malpractices. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams: Mobile, Internet Facilities, Xerox Copy Centres To Be Shut within 100 Metres of Examination Centres in Pune, Check Complete Guidelines Issued by District Collector.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 Guidelines

The Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10 exam 2023 will conclude on March 25.

Candidates appearing for the SSC exams will not be allowed to leave the examination centre unless the exam is over and the answer sheet has been submitted to the invigilator.

The SSC or Class 10 exams are being held amid tight security to ensure "copy free" exams this year.

Candidates have been barred from carrying any electronic devices to the examination centre.

Photocopy and xerox shops within a 50-meter radius of the examination centres have been ordered to remain closed.

The Maharashtra SSC 2023 examination will conclude with social sciences paper-II Geography.

It is mandatory for students to carry their exam hall ticket and a valid ID proof. Besides students, staff and police, no one else is allowed to gather in and

around the SSC exam center.

A total of 15,77,256 students will be appearing for the SSC or Class 10th examination. The SSC exams 2023 will be conducted at 533 examination centers across the state.

