Mumbai, May 05: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results today, May 5, 2025. Students can now check Maharashtra HSC result 2025 online. The Maharashtra Board class 12th results are available on multiple official platforms, including mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Meanwhile, junior colleges can access the consolidated result reports using their institutional login credentials on the MSBSHSE's official website. Students are advised to keep their roll number and mother's name handy to check their individual scorecards.

How To Check Maharashtra Board 12th Result Scorecard

Follow these steps to access the Maharashtra Board Class 12th result 2025 once it is released:

Visit the official website: www.mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the "HSC Examination Result 2025" link.

Enter your roll number and your mother's first name (or other required details).

Click “Submit” to view your result.

Download or save a copy of your result.

Alternatively, you can receive your result via SMS by sending your roll number to the designated number.

Websites To Check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result Scorecard

To access your Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) 2025 result, you can visit the following official websites:

For the first time, the Maharashtra HSC results have been declared in the first week of May. To give students ample time for higher education admissions and entrance exams, the Maharashtra State Board scheduled the HSC exams earlier than usual this year.

