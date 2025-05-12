Mumbai, May 12: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the date and time for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2025. The Maharashtra Board SSC Result or MSBSHSE 10th Result will be declared on Tuesday, May 13 at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th board exams this year will be able to check their results on the official websites such as sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

The news was confirmed by an official to Times of India too besides releasing an alert about the date and time of SSC Result 2025 Maharashtra Board. "The results could have been declared on May 12, but it's a holiday. Due to that, we have pushed it a day ahead to May 13," the official added. This year, the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 17.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra SSC Board at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 link on the homepage

Enter using your credentials

Click on submit

Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check your result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The MSBSHSE SSC exam was held in two shifts with the first shift from 11 AM to 2 PM and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Around 16.11 lakh students registered for the Maharashtra Board SSC exam of which 8.6 lakh were boys, 7.47 lakh were girls. The total number of students also included 19 transgender candidates. In addition to the results, the Maharashtra Board is also expected to share important details such as pass percentage, number of candidates, division-wise result, etc.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC exam was 95.81 per cet. While the pass percentage of girls was 97.21 per cent, boys recorded a pass percentage of 94.56 per cent. The Konkan division emerged as topper with 99.01 per cent pass percentage, whereas Nagpur had lowest pass percentage of 94.73 per cent. For more details, candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

