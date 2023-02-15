Mumbai, February 15: Ahead of the Maharashtra Board Exams 2023, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh recently issues a restriction order to maintain law and order situation during HSC and SSC examination. The order will come into effect from 6 am on February 21 and will stay till 8 am on March 25.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the order has been issued to maintain law and order at all HSC and SSC examination centres in rural areas in Pune district. As per board officials, the order has been issued to ensure smooth running of HSC and SSC exam and stop malpractice at examination centres. Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exam Date 2023 Declared, 12th Exams To Start on 21st February 10th On 2nd March.

It must be noted that the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (HSC) or Class 12 exam will be held from February 21 to March 21, 2023. On the other hand, the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) or Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 2 to March 25.

"No one other than teachers, officials, employees, and others associated with the examination will be permitted to enter the premises of the rural secondary and higher secondary examination centre in the district or within 100 metres of it. The gathering of two or more people is prohibited on the examination centre grounds," the order by collector stated. CBSE Exams 2023: Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations Begin Today, Over 38 Lakh Students To Appear.

The order does not apply to students taking HSC or SSC exams at examination centres. Officers appointed for the board exams,, employees, police officers, security officers etc. have been exempted from the order. The order has also asked closure of telephones, xerox centres, internet shop, mobile outlets and media houses which are located 100 metres nearby examination centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).