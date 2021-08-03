New Delhi, August 3: The registration process of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 has begun on Tuesday, August 3. The last date to register for the examination is August 25, 2021. Aspirants can visit the official website at mahatet.in to register and apply for MAHA TET 2021 before the deadline. The Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on October 10, 2021 in two shifts. Maharashtra HSC Results 2021: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results Today at 4 PM; Students Can Check Their Scores on mahresult.nic.in and msbshse.co.in.

The test is conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination for selection to teachers for classes 1 to 8. The Paper I examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on October 10, 2021. Scroll down to know how to apply for MAHA TET 2021 on the official website. UPCATET 2021 Admit Card Released At upcatetadmissions.org, Exam on August 12 & 13; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Apply for MAHA TET 2021:

Visit the official website at mahatet.in

Click on Register New Tab, if you haven't registered.

Fill the application form with required details

Pay the application fee online

Once done, submit the application form

Candidates are advised to take download the conformation page once they submit it and take out a print out of the same for future references. The admit cards for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 will be released on September 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).