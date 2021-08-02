Meerut, August 2: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, on Monday, released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2021. Candidates can download UPCATET 2021 admit card from the official website - upcatetadmissions.org. The exam will be conducted on August 12 and 13. JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 Released Online at jipmat.nta.ac.in; Know How to Download.

The UPCATET 2021 for undergraduate candidates will be conducted in the Morning shift on August 12, while for Masters and Ph.D. candidates, it will be held in the morning shift on August 13. MBA candidates can appear for the exam in the evening shift on August 13. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on August 6 and 7, but was postponed as Shivratri was falling on August 6 and TGT exam on August 7 and 8. BPSC 66th Mains Admit Cards 2021 Released Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How to Download.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - upcatetadmissions.org.

Click on “Applicant Login” on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

The UPCATET admit card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

The admit card contains important information about the exam, including roll number, reporting time and details about examination centres. The UPCATET is conducted for admissions into Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses. These are offered by the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

