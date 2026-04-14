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Schools and colleges across several parts of India are expected to remain closed on April 14, 2026, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, widely regarded as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

As per academic calendars, both government and private educational institutions in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have listed April 14 as a public holiday. However, students and parents are advised to confirm closures through official school notifications, as rules may vary by institution and region. Bank Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will Banks Remain Open on April 14?

In 2026, the occasion marks Dr Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary. The day is often observed with cultural and educational activities such as essay writing, speeches, and assemblies highlighting themes of equality, justice, and social reform.

The mid-April period also coincides with several regional festivals, leading to extended holidays in some states. Celebrations like Tamil New Year and Vishu on April 14 are followed by Pohela Boishakh and Bohag Bihu around April 15, resulting in additional school closures in regions such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam. Stock Market Holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Will NSE and BSE Remain Open on April 14?

Apart from this, holidays for festivals like Basava Jayanti, Garia Puja, Akshaya Tritiya, and Parashurama Jayanti may also impact school schedules in certain areas.

Students should regularly check their school’s official website or notices to stay updated on holiday announcements and avoid confusion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 05:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).