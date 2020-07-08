The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) delayed the result of class 10 board exam today, July 8, 2020. The council was supposed to announce the class 10 board exam result 2020 at 1:00 pm, but was delayed and the press conference is yet to begin. Students who appeared in this year’s board exams can check their scores by visiting the official websites of JAC; jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Because of heavy traffic on the site, there is a possibility that the sites are down. In such cases, the JAC 10th matric result 2020 can be checked at third-party sites such as examresults.net, once declared. To check your Jharkhand board exam result 2020, you will have to submit your registration number or roll number on the above-mentioned sites.

Jharkhand board conducted the class exams this year from February 11 to February 28. The board reported that the evaluation procedure was completed last month, which was halted because of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Once the result is declared, students can check their results by visiting the official website of JAC, and the mark sheets will be released on a later date. CBSE Drops Chapters on Religion, Democracy, Citizenship, Nationalism, Secularism, Demonetisation From Curriculum For Classes 9-12 to Reduce Syllabus Amid COVID-19 Situation.

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of JAC; jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in .

. Click on the JAC 10th result 2020 link.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Login to your account submitting details such as your roll number or registration number.

Your JAC 10th result 2020 will appear on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

As the class 10 board exam result, 2020 is yet to be announced, it is important to note that students need to obtain at least 30 percent marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. Meanwhile, JAC reported that the evaluation process of class 12 is yet to be completed, and the result will be released by the end of the month.

