Mumbai, August 6: The first merit list for the admission to undergraduate courses has been released by the Mumbai University. The cut-off list for 2020-21 admissions has been released online at the University of Mumbai's official website- mu.ac.in. The verification and documentation process can be done until August 11, 2020. Medical College Exams 2020: MCI Issues Guidelines to Universities, Says MBBS Students Will Not to Be Promoted to Next Level Without Exams.

This year, admissions are starting late due to the novel coronavirus crisis. The varsity has asked students to submit declaration form along with the pre-admission registration form to the allotted college to confirm their admissions. Education Ministry Announces Relaxation in Admission Criteria to B.Arch Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Check College-Wise Cut-Offs List of Various Colleges

This year, colleges are expecting a spike in cut-offs as most education boards have managed to yield good results for Class 12 board exams 2020. Last year too, Cut-offs were very high. Narsee Monjee's cut-off for BMS course touched 96 percent, while St Xaviers College's Cut-off for Arts general was 98.42 percent.

