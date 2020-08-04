New Delhi, August 4: Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday informed that the Council of Architecture has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) as several boards could not complete the Class 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus crisis. Lucknow University Exam 2020: Varsity Announces Dates for Final Year/Semester UG, PG Programmes, Exams Between September 7 to 26.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of @CouncilofArchi1 has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021," Pokhriyal tweeted. NEET Super Speciality 2020 Exam Schedule Released Online at natboard.edu.in.

Education Minister Tweet:

Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020

The candidates should have qualified an aptitude test in #Architecture, i.e. #NATA or #JEE for admission to the B.Arch. Course. I wish all the best to candidates seeking admission to the Course. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020

He said that students who have cleared the 10+2 scheme of examination with Physics Chemistry and Math subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch.

For admission for the course for 2020-2021, "the candidates should have qualified an aptitude test in Architecture, i.e. NATA or JEE for admission to the B.Arch. Course. I wish all the best to candidates seeking admission to the Course," the education minister said.

