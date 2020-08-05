Mumbai, August 3: The Medical Council of India (MCI) on Wednesday said that MBBS students will not to be promoted without exams as per its new order. In its guidelines to universities, the Board of Governors, MCI said that no batch will be allowed to go to the next level of MBBS course without appearing for their exams. This means, all the medical colleges and the universities will have to conduct exams and then promote the MBBS students to the next level of the course. According to a report by Times Now, the advisory also stated that the final year students of various MBBS colleges can join internships once they pass their exams.

The MCI advisory also stated that the MBBS colleges must aim to complete the course first which includes practicals, lab, among other things within two months of reopening of the colleges. It added saying once the colleges are permitted by the government, they should conduct the MBBS university exams preferably in a month. MBBS Course Fee Hiked in Punjab's Government and Private Medical Colleges.

In its advisory, the MIC said, “Regarding the conduct of 2nd/3rd (Part 1) and Final year MBBS examination for 2020, the time required for completion of the course would depend on the timing of the re-opening of the medical colleges”. The MIC further stated that the MBBS colleges that have completed their course may not wait for the formal reopening of the colleges.

