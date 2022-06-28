The OJEE 2022 admit card is now available. Candidates who plan to take the OJEE 2022 exam can check and download their hall tickets from the official website, ojee.nic.in. Candidates must enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit card.

OJEE 2022 will be conducted from July 04 to 08, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon. Candidates appearing for the exam would be required to carry their admit cards to the respective exam centre. Follow the steps below to download the hall tickets.

Here's how to download the OJEE 2022 Admit Card:

1) Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the admit card link

3) A fresh login page will open

4) Enter your application number and date of birth

5) Submit the details

6) The OJEE 2022 admit card would appear on the monitor's screen

7) Check the details and download the admit card

8) Take a printout for the future need

Odisha JEE is a state-based entrance exam administered by JEE Cell, Odisha, for admission to UG, PG, and Diploma colleges in Odisha. Following the written exam, a candidate can apply for major courses such as B.Pharm, B. CAT Film Editing, Integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, MTech part-time, and so on.

