New Delhi, December 8: Oil India limited (OIL) on Tuesday have released the admit card for the recruitment examinations of Medical Officer, Senior Medical Officer, and Senior Officer. The admit cards have been released on its official website. The aspirants who have applied for it, can visit the website, oil-india.com, to check and download the admit cards. UGC NET Exams 2020 Admit Card Released Online, Students Can Check Admit Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card will include various details about the candidates including name, exam venue, time, registration number etc. Candidates can download their Oil India Limited admit card 2020 either from the official website on or before December 25. UCIL Exam 2020 Admit Card Released at Official Website - ucil.gov.in; Examination on December 6.

Candidates can follow the following instruction to download their admit cards -

1. Visit the official website of Oil India Limited — oil-india.com

2. On the homepage click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card'

3. You will be re-direct to a new page of the Oil India Limited website.

4. You need to enter your username and password.

5. Your Oil India Limited admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

The Oil India admit card will be available online till 5 PM on December 25. Candidates should download the admit card before that. Admit card will also contains information about exam venue and time, and candidates registration number.

