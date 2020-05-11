NEET UG 2020: NTA Warns Students Against Fake Calls, SMS, Emails Aimed at Attaining Personal Info

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, May 11: National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body in-charge of conducting the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical studies aspirants, issued a note of caution against fake calls, SMS and emails being sent to students. The NTA warned NEET candidates against falling prey to fraudsters who want to unethically access their personal information. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

The NTA clarified that it does not call or send SMS to students to obtain their personal details. A number of students are receiving such fake intimations from fraudulent elements who want to collect students' data, the NTA said, asking the candidates to not to share their details on phone or over SMS.

"All candidates who are due to appear for NEET (UG)-2020 Examination are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or any other information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/emails are received, please do not share any information," the NTA said in a statement issued on Monday.

"The NTA will also be taking strict action against these unscrupulous elements who are seeking confidential information. The candidates and their parents are also advised to only rely on the authentic information available on the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in," the statement further read.

If candidates want to know latest updates or have any query related to NEET(UG)-2020 Examination, the NTA has asked them to call at the following helpline numbers: 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803. Alternatively, the students could also mail their queries atat neet@nta.ac.in for further clarification.