NTA Releases NEET UG 2026 Admit Card at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link and Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2026 AT neet.nta.nic.in. After a brief period of technical uncertainty on Sunday, the download link was activated late on April 26, allowing millions of medical aspirants to access their hall tickets. The national-level entrance exam is scheduled to take place this Sunday, May 3, in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

How To Download the NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Click here to download the NEET UG 2026 admit card. Candidates can retrieve their hall tickets exclusively through the official NTA website. Due to high traffic, the agency has advised students to remain patient if the page takes time to load. NEET UG 2026 Admit Card for May 3 Exam Released at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Visit the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Locate and click on the link titled "Download Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026."

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin displayed on the screen.

Click "Submit" to view your admit card.

Download the PDF and print it on an A4-size sheet. It is recommended to take at least 3-4 clear printouts for future reference.

Addressing Technical Glitches

Following the release, some students reported "temporary technical issues" and slow server responses. The NTA confirmed that these were caused by heavy website traffic, noting that over 11 lakh of the 22.79 lakh registered candidates had successfully downloaded their documents within the first few hours. To resolve download issues, the NTA recommends clearing browser cookies and cache, using Incognito/Private mode, or switching to a different web browser like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Essential Exam Day Requirements

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates must ensure that all personal details - including name, roll number, and allotted exam centre - are clearly visible and correct. On the day of the exam, candidates must carry:

A printed copy of the NEET UG 2026 Admit Card.

A valid government-issued Photo ID (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.).

Passport-sized photographs as per the application specifications. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.

Security Warning Against Fraud

The NTA has also issued a public advisory cautioning students against misinformation and fraudulent claims circulating on social media. The agency urged aspirants to "beware of fraudsters" on platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp claiming to have access to leaked question papers. All official updates will be shared exclusively via the NTA website and verified social media accounts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (neet.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).