The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 on Sunday, April 26. Candidates registered for the national-level medical entrance exam can now access their hall tickets through the official NTA portal at neet.nta.nic.in. The examination is set to take place on Sunday, May 3, in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at designated centres across India and select cities abroad.

Examination Schedule and Logistics

The NEET UG 2026 will follow its traditional pen-and-paper format. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry and contains critical information, including the specific address of the allotted exam centre, the individual's reporting time, and the gate closing time. ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared Soon at results.cisce.org.

The NTA has emphasised that candidates must reach their centres well in advance of the 2:00 PM start time to complete mandatory security frisking and biometric registration.

Mandatory Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the instructions printed on the admit card and the official information bulletin. The NTA has established strict protocols regarding prohibited items, which typically include electronic devices, stationery items beyond the permitted list, and specific dress code requirements.

In the event of a discrepancy in the photograph, signature, or personal details on the admit card, or if a candidate faces technical issues during the download process, they are encouraged to contact the NTA helpline or email the support desk immediately for rectification.

How To Download the NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

To secure a digital copy of the hall ticket, candidates should visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. On the homepage, locate and click the link for "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card". You will be prompted to enter your application number, date of birth, and a security pin (captcha). Once submitted, the admit card will appear on the screen; candidates should download the PDF and take a clear colour printout on A4-sized paper for use on the exam day. Goa Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at gbshse.in, Know Steps To Check Scores.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test remains the primary gateway for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), and AYUSH courses in all recognised medical colleges across India. Conducted under the administrative guidance of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the exam typically draws over 20 lakh applicants annually, making it one of the most competitive entrance tests in the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).