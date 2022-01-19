The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, counselling. Candidates who have qualified in NEET UG 2021 can visit mcc.nic.in and complete the registration for round 1. According to the MCC NEET counselling schedule, registration and fee payment window for the first round will be available till January 24. Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to January 24.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and for admission at AIIMS and JIPMER.

While the verification of candidates will be done by institutes between January 25 and January 26, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

Documents Needed to Apply Online

1. NEET UG 2021 Admit Card

2. NEET Result 2021 proof like Score Card/Rank Card

3. Class 12 passing certificate and marksheet

4. Class 10 passing certificate and marksheet which would also be used to verify Date of Birth.

5. Character Certificate issued by a recently attended school or college

6. Transfer Certificate also issued by a recently attended school or college

7. Aadhar Card/PAN Card or any other valid photo Id proof

8. Category/Caste certificate, if applicable.

9. 8-10 recent passport sized photographs of the applicant.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps To Register

1. Go to mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the UG counselling tab

3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it

4. Enter the required information and register

5. Now login and fill the application form

6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

7. Take a printout of the application form

It is important to note that the payment of registration fee is a must in order to complete the NEET UG Counselling 2021 process. The basic registration fee for UR candidates is likely to be Rs. 1000 and for reserved category Rs. 500.

