The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the exam calendar for the Clerk, PO, RRB exam for the year 2022-23 on their official website at ibps.in. Candidates who wish to apply for posts of Clerk, PO, RRB can check the website for more details.

As per the latest notification, the registration process for all exams will be done in online mode only. A single registration for both preliminary and main examinations will be done. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Vacancy for 198 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

Important Dates for IBPS Exam Calendar 2022–23:

Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale-I: August 7, August 13, August 14, August 20, and August 21.

August 7, August 13, August 14, August 20, and August 21. Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: September 24, 2022.

September 24, 2022. Main Examination Officer Scale I: September 24, 2022.

September 24, 2022. Office Assistants: October 1, 2022.

How to Download IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link saying "Tentative Exam Calendar for Clerk, PO, RRB Exams"

You will be taken to a new page where you will get the PDF of the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 or click on the direct link here

Download IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23

save it for future reference

Eligible Candidates will be required to upload their details such as photographs, signatures, thumb impressions, etc as per the format while registering. The prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly.

