Mumbai, December 15: The registration window for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 is open, inviting students, teachers, and parents nationwide to participate in the annual interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This significant initiative, designed to help alleviate exam-related stress and foster a positive approach towards academic challenges, offers a unique opportunity for direct engagement with the Prime Minister. Prospective participants can now access the official portal for details on the registration form, login procedures, the mechanism for submitting questions, and crucial important dates.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, translates to "Discussion on Exams". It serves as an annual dialogue where the Prime Minister directly interacts with students, parents, and teachers to address the multifaceted pressures associated with examinations. The event aims to offer coping strategies, provide motivational insights, and inspire a joyful, stress-free learning environment.

The core objective of PPC is to de-stress students, encouraging them to view examinations as a celebration of learning and growth rather than a source of anxiety. Through candid conversations, the Prime Minister shares personal anecdotes, practical advice, and motivational messages, making it a highly anticipated event in India's academic calendar.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration: How To Register on MyGov.in

Participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 requires registration through the designated online portal, primarily hosted on the MyGov.in platform. The registration process is designed to be accessible and user-friendly, catering to various categories of participants.

Students from classes 9th to 12th are eligible to participate. They can typically register either directly or through their respective schools. Direct registration involves providing personal details, school information, and often participating in a creative writing or essay competition based on pre-defined themes. This competition element frequently serves as a selection mechanism for participants.

Educators, who play a pivotal role in shaping students' perspectives and managing classroom environments, can register directly. They are required to provide their professional details and may be invited to share their experiences or suggestions related to exam stress management.

Parents are also encouraged to participate, recognizing their vital role in supporting children during examination periods. They can register by providing their details and submitting their views on effective parenting strategies during periods of academic pressure.

Upon successful registration, participants usually receive login credentials or a confirmation. These credentials enable them to access their profiles on the MyGov portal, track their application status, and, importantly, utilize the platform to submit their questions or creative entries. The official link for registration is prominently displayed on the MyGov website and relevant Ministry of Education portals. Participants are strongly advised to carefully review all instructions and ensure accurate submission of information to avoid any discrepancies.

One of the most engaging and unique aspects of Pariksha Pe Charcha is the direct opportunity for participants to pose questions to Prime Minister Modi. The online platform includes a dedicated section where registered students, teachers, and parents can submit their queries.

Questions can span a wide array of topics pertinent to students' lives and academic journeys, including:

Effective strategies for managing exam stress and anxiety.

Practical tips for time management and developing efficient study habits.

Guidance on career choices and future prospects.

Balancing academic pressure with extracurricular activities and personal interests.

The evolving role of technology in modern education.

Insights into supportive parental and teacher roles during examinations.

Following the submission phase, a rigorous selection process is undertaken. A panel of experts reviews the submitted questions and creative entries, shortlisting those that are most relevant, insightful, and representative of the broader concerns and aspirations of the student community. The Prime Minister then addresses a selection of these questions during the live event, ensuring the discussion remains pertinent and impactful.

Key Dates and Deadlines for PPC 2026

While the specific date for the live Pariksha Pe Charcha event is typically announced closer to the board examination period, the registration window is a critical phase for all interested participants.

Registration Start Date: Registrations for PPC 2026 are generally expected to open in late autumn or early winter of the preceding year (e.g., late 2025).

Registration End Date: The registration window usually remains open for several weeks, allowing ample time for comprehensive participation. The exact closing date will be published on the MyGov portal.

Event Date: The main Pariksha Pe Charcha event is traditionally held a few weeks before the major board examinations (such as CBSE and State Boards), typically in January or February. The precise date for PPC 2026 will be officially announced by the Ministry of Education and MyGov.

Participants are strongly encouraged to register well in advance of the deadline to mitigate any last-minute technical issues and ensure their entries are duly considered. Keeping a close watch on the official MyGov.in website and the Ministry of Education's social media channels is crucial for accessing the most up-to-date information regarding deadlines and event specifics.

What Happens Next?

Following the closure of the registration window and the submission of questions, the selection process for participants who will attend the live event (whether physically or virtually, depending on the format) will commence. Selected participants often receive unique kits and certificates, and their questions are carefully curated for the Prime Minister's address.

Preparations for the main event will then gather pace, with the Ministry of Education coordinating all logistics to ensure a seamless and impactful session. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is expected to continue its tradition of inspiring millions, reinforcing the message that examinations are merely a part of life's journey, not its defining moment. The overarching focus remains on promoting a joyful, stress-free approach to learning and fostering comprehensive personal growth among India's youth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (MyGov). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).