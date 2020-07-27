The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to be announced tomorrow, July 28, 2020. Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the RBSE 10th result 2020 date, through his Twitter account. The class 10 Rajasthan board exam results will be out tomorrow at 4:00 pm. Once declared the marks can be checked online at the official websites; rajresults.nic.in. Because of heavy traffic, there is a possibility that RBSE website may take time to respond on the result day. In such a case, students can visit examresults.net to check and download their RBSE 10th result 2020. In this article, we bring you quick steps to check and download the results of class 10 Rajasthan board exams.

Over the past few days, there were reports making rounds speculating RBSE 10th result 2020 date. Students were waiting patiently to know when the board will announce the class 10 board exams results. Ending all the speculation, the state education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted confirming that class 10 board exam results 2020 in the state will be announced tomorrow.

Here's the Tweet:

आज दोपहर 3.15 बजे माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान सीनियर सेकेंडरी के कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी होगा। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डीपी जारोली जारी करेंगे परिणाम। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 21, 2020

Like many states, Rajasthan board exams 2020 as well was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The state government decided to promote students of up to class 8 to the next standard based on the marks obtained in the internal examination. Again, the remaining papers for class 10 board exams were held on June 29 and June 30, 2020, following stringent measures.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites of the RBSE, rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the 10th class results option.

Once declared, the board will activate the RBSE 10th Result 2020 link.

Click on the link, enter your roll number and other required details and submit.

Your RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

RBSE 12th results for Science, Arts and Commerce, have been declared already, on separate dates in July itself. For Science, the passing percentage was 91.6%, pass percentage for commerce was 94.4%, and for Arts, the pass percent stood at 90.70%.

