The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is now ready to announce the class 10 board exam results in the coming days. If media reports are to be believed, this year, around 11 lakh students had appeared in the 10th board exam. The results for these students will be declared at the official websites of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. It is important to note here that RBSE 10th result 2020 date has not been confirmed by the board yet, but it is expected to be announced in a few days. Students are hence advised to keep a track on the official websites of Rajasthan board to stay updated on when and where the RBSE 10th result 2020 will be declared. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Expected Soon: Here’s All You Need to Know About MSBSHSE Class 10 Board Exam Result.

RBSE 10th board exams were scheduled to be held from March 20 to March 24. However, because of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, the examinations were cancelled in the state. RBSE 10th board exams 2020 were later held on June 29 and 30, for the papers that were cancelled. UGC Guidelines on University Exams: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Challenging Commission’s Directive to Conduct Final Year Exams After Two Days.

Where to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020?

RBSE 10th Result 2020 can be accessed online on official websites and third-party sites as well. Once declared, the Rajasthan board exam results will be available at official websites of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In addition to these sites, the scores will also be made available on third-party sites such as examresults.net.

How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2020?

Visit the official websites of the RBSE, rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 10th class results option.

Once declared, the board will activate the RBSE 10th Result 2020 link.

Click on the link, enter your roll number and other required details and submit.

Your RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

RBSE had recently declared the 12th result 2020 for Arts stream students in which, 90.70% students passed the exam. Girls outperformed boys with 93.10 passing percentage, while boys secured 88.45%.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).